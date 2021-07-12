Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of JCO opened at $8.32 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.