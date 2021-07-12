Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
