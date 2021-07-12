Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NMT stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

