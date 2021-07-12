Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NMT stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.