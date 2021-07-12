Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NRK opened at $14.31 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
