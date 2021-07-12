Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:JPS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $10.03.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
