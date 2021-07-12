Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

