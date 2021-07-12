NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) VP Sells $270,930.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00.
Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.
About NV5 Global
