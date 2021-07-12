NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) VP Sells $270,930.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.