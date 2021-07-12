nYFI (N0031) One Day Volume Hits $16.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 0% against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

