ODUWA Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,748.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,157.08 or 0.99965943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007364 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.