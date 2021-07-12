OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

