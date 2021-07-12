OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 5.6%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 12,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.