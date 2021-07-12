Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $150.27

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.27, but opened at $155.75. Omega Flex shares last traded at $155.75, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

