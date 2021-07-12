Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $150.27

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.27, but opened at $155.75. Omega Flex shares last traded at $155.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Omega Flex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 24.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 41.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

