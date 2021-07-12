Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. WBB Securities lifted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $910.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.