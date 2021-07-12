Omni Partners LLP Cuts Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Omni Partners LLP decreased its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,618 shares during the quarter. Watford accounts for about 1.2% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned 3.57% of Watford worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Watford by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

