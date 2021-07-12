Omni Partners LLP Has $133.27 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,066 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for about 6.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $133,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after buying an additional 907,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. 187,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

