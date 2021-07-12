Omni Partners LLP Invests $2.25 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $150,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Shares of ACTDU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Monday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

