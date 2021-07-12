Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 522,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOSOU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,972,000.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,222. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

