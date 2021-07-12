Omni Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,573,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.