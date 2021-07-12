OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

