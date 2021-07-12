OneLedger Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $109,925.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.