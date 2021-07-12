OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

