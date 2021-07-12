Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce $46.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.07 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,873. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 0.42.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.