Open Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156,540.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $156,540.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00899732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.