Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Insider Elizabeth Ann Stevens Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) insider Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,334,250.00.

Elizabeth Ann Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 59,471 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $993,165.70.

Shares of OPEN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,161. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

