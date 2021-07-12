Orient Walt Market Cap Hits $5.65 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $559,866.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00158345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,177.99 or 1.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00959325 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

