Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.50. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $15,484,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $12,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

