Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,640.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $841,148.22 and $116,640.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00112504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00158963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,064.70 or 0.99821572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.00959275 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

