Ossiam Has $121,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,598,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

