Ossiam Has $99,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dover were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $153.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.05. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $94.36 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

