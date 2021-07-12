Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.