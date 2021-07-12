Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $311.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $312.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

