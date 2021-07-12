Ossiam Purchases 726 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ossiam boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

