Ossiam Purchases New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

