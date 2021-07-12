Ossiam Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

