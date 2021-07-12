Ossiam Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $209.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

