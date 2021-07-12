PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

