Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.10. 2,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,925. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.