Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) CEO Purchases $137,010.00 in Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00.

Michael Jack King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PTVE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 99,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,670. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.