Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

