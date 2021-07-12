PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

MPGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Get PageGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Friday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.