PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 200,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.

NYSE:PD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. 1,096,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,422. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

