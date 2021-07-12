Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

