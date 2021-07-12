Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $18.76

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $18.76 or 0.00056035 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $9.57 million and $6.82 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00911356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

