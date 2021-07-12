Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00160644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,062.27 or 0.99560984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00950798 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

