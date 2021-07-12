Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

