Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

