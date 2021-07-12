Parian Global Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Vapotherm comprises 21.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 7.36% of Vapotherm worth $45,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

