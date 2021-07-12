Parian Global Management LP Takes $3.37 Million Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Exagen makes up 1.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Exagen by 30.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Exagen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,429. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

