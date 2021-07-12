ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $188.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,140.19 or 1.00074151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007427 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

